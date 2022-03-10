Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.22. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

