$4.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to report $4.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60. CACI International posted earnings per share of $5.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $291.57. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International has a one year low of $223.12 and a one year high of $309.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.06.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 88,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

