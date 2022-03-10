Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $63.23 million and $2.65 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00006722 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00262380 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,002 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

