Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.39 Million

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will post $262.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.26 million to $266.40 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $257.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 988 shares of company stock worth $89,366. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,829,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

