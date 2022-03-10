Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will post $262.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.26 million to $266.40 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $257.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 988 shares of company stock worth $89,366. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,829,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

