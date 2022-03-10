Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.12. 47,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,817. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

