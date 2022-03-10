Barrington Research Weighs in on The Marcus Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Marcus in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

MCS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 4,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth $1,165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

