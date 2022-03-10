Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $46.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

