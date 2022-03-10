Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 465,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,665,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,430,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,841,000 after purchasing an additional 876,931 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

