Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 3,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

A number of research firms have commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt acquired 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 32,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,005 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

