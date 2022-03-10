Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,242,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,599. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

