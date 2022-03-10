Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309,695 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044,739. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

