M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.67 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310,017 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 173,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

