Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.38. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,767. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.35. Globant has a 1-year low of $192.59 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $2,334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

