Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $27.09 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002054 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $27.09 billion and $949.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00186031 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00368019 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00054072 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,182,105,422 coins and its circulating supply is 33,686,332,845 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

