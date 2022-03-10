QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 160,577 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 115.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,191 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.76 on Thursday, hitting $151.35. 107,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,325,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.