Brokerages Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. GCM Grosvenor posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 1,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

