EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Receives $121.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,040. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

