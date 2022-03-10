Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the February 13th total of 265,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,849. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.
PULM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
