WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 520,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:AGZD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,701. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.