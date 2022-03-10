Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €101.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.42 ($109.15).

KGX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FRA:KGX traded up €6.48 ($7.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €72.28 ($78.57). 376,571 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.32. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

