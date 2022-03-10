Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 19,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.
Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifer (CNFR)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.