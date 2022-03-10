Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Conifer alerts:

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 19,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.