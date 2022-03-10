SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,896. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

