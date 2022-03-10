FY2022 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Reduced by Wedbush

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PVH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

