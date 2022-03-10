Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Expands By 1,470.0%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 1,470.0% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NAAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,407. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.