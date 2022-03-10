M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 38,086 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,086 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $42,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth $54,231,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of STLA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,204. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

