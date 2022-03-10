ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,670. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.07.

