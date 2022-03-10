M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $51,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.37. 3,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day moving average is $285.68. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $231.64 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

