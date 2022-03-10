ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $1.66 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $74.02. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,954. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

