Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.58. 19,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,460. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

