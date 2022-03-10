DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.

NYSE DKS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,727. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.