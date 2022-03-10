Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) dropped 9.4% on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Porch Group traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,172,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Porch Group by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $635.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. Research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

