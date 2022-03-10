Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €183.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €182.69 ($198.58).

Several analysts have recently commented on HNR1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €191.00 ($207.61) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

FRA:HNR1 traded up €8.50 ($9.24) on Monday, reaching €151.70 ($164.89). 203,035 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is €168.98 and its 200-day moving average is €162.04. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

