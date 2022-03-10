Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.38). Viasat posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

VSAT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.03. 3,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,829. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $68.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

