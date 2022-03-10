ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 282 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,948,000 after acquiring an additional 956,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 110,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

