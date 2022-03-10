ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,237. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

