ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 5,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,076. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

