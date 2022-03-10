Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,342 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,513. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $213.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average of $183.81. The firm has a market cap of $229.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.