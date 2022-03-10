Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) PT at $69.71

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.93. 2,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,768. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

