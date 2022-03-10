TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.98.

TACT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

