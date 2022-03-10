iBTC Market Capitalization Reaches $9,082.75 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $9,082.75 and $2.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.91 or 0.06586957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.17 or 0.99800596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042115 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

