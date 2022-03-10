Neutrino USD One Day Volume Reaches $21.42 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $586.78 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.91 or 0.06586957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.17 or 0.99800596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 587,681,179 coins and its circulating supply is 587,680,581 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

