Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Costamare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Costamare by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 18.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

