HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $108.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,169.97 or 0.99930193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,417,731 coins and its circulating supply is 265,282,580 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

