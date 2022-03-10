US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 95,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in US Foods by 56.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 242,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,944. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

