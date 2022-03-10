Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.38. 8,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $200.36 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

