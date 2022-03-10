Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Progressive stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

