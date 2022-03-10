Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. 51,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,677. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

