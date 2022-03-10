Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Reduced by Analyst

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

