EPAM Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

EPAM stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.24. 7,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.57. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

