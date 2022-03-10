Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 3,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Veritex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $563,080 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

